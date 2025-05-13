Kartik Aaryan wraps up 'a long but fulfilling' schedule of his next with Sreeleela

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up "a long but fulfilling" schedule of his next with Sreeleela.

Sharing the update on social media, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped an adorable mirror selfie with his leading lady.

While Kartik was seen in a rugged look with a beard and long hair, Sreeleela was all smiles. We could also see a lot of greenery in the backdrop.

Sharing the lovely image on Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption, "Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025", along with a red heart emoji.

Yesterday, the "Luka Chuppi" actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the shooting on his Instagram stories, along with the caption, "Last Day of a long schedule." We could see heavy pouring in the short clip. Kartik had added the song "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai" by Pritam in the background.

Kartik has been dropping sneak peeks from the sets of his next with director Anurag Basu on the internet.

This is the first time that Kartik will be sharing the screen space with Sreeleela. The duo is also speculated to be romantically involved, however, neither of the two has opened up on the subject.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, this untitled drama also marks the Bollywood debut of Sreeleela.

Expected to reach the audience during Diwali 2025, the project is likely to have music as a key element.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor will sport a new look in his forthcoming film, with a beard and long hair.

While no official announcement has been made till now, it is believed that Anurag Basu’s next might be titled "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai".

Another set of rumors claims that it is the third installment in the popular Aashiqui franchise, "Aashiqui 3". However, movie buffs are still waiting for an official confirmation.

Kartik's exciting lineup further includes "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" and "Naagzilla". Both projects are with Karan Johar's Dharma production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor