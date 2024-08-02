Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Shoot; Shares Cake-Cutting Celebration from the Set (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' following his successful performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' In this new movie, Kartik will be romantically paired with Tripti Dimri, alongside Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, who returns as the iconic character Manjulika. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has created a lot of excitement among fans.

To celebrate the end of the shoot, Kartik shared a video of the cake-cutting ceremony with the crew. He expressed his happiness and congratulated director Anees Bazmee, saying, "Hey Pagalo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot is over. The door of the mansion is now ready to open once again."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is scheduled for release this Diwali, aiming to provide the same thrilling experience that audiences enjoyed in the earlier films. The teaser for the movie will be released soon, promising more entertainment and scares for fans.