Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad leaked online

Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has hit the screens today and fallen prey to piracy. The film has reportedly been made available for free download on torrent websites. Within hours of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ hitting the screens, it was leaked on notorious websites with an HD quality reportedly available for download. Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ features Kartik and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad has also been leaked online. and is available online on sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others. This might affect the box office numbers of the film. In the recent past, a lot of films like 'Heropanti 2', 'Runway 34', and others got leaked online on the day of the release. Both these films are expected to do a decent run at the box-office.