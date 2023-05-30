Kartik Aaryan’s introductory wedding song in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ cost the makers Rs 7 crore

Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. According to a Mid Day report, the film was wrapped with a song that is apparently an introductory song for Aaryan’s character in the film.

The report also states that the song depicts four weddings- Gujarati, South Indian, Christian and Muslim. A source told the portal, “Sameer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in two minds about it as it’s an expensive affair, costing almost Rs. 7 crores. On Kartik’s insistence, they decided to go ahead with it. In the narrative, the lead character Satyaprem wants to get married, and is dreaming about his prospective wedding.”

The source added, “The Christian ceremony’s backdrop is influenced by the vibe of Santorini, Greece. For the Gujarati shaadi, a mohalla was built, while huge replicas of famous temples from the south were created for the south Indian wedding. The Muslim nuptials take place in a banquet hall.”The film marks the collaboration of Aaryan and Advani after their 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Satyaprem Ki Katha releases in theatres on June 29.