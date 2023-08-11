Kartik Aaryan’s poses with Karan Johar at Melbourne film festival, pic goes viral

Melbourne [Australia], August 11 : The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced on August 10 (local time) with an inauguration press conference which marked the presence of several B-town celebs like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma among others.

Several pictures from the film festival are currently surfacing on social media.

In one such picture, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan could be seen posing together for the camera.

In the picture, both KJo and Kartik could be seen donning formal suits.

In another picture, both the celebs could be seen sitting together.

The ‘Dhamaka’ actor will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11.

IFFM will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik's films including 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Also, IFFM will also pay tribute to the filmmaker Karan Johar by celebrating his visionary storytelling, and his unwavering passion for cinema.

The festival will showcase Johar's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honor.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik will be next seen in director Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’ which is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

He recently wrapped up the London schedule of his film.

Karan, on the other hand, recently helmed the romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

The film has minted Rs 200 crore globally, according to estimates.

Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project.

Karan Johar's Production House 'Dharma Productions' officially announced Kartik's exit from the film. In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor