Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' postponed by a week after Pathaan's humongous success

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Shehzada has been pushed to a new date after the big success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The makers have decided to release the movie on 17th February which was earlier slated to release on 10th February. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role.

Pathaan is on record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another Rs 100 crore+ day on its 5th day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.50, All Dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day 5 is at Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone! It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.