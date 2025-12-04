Kartik Aaryan's sister dances to his hit song while walking towards wedding mandap under 'phoolon ki chaadar'

Mumbai, Dec 4 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently in the happiest phase of his life, as his younger sister Kritika Tiwari has walked down the aisle today on the 4th of December.

Many videos and photos of the wedding ceremony that have gone viral see the doting brother Kartik all thrilled, excited and emotional at the same time as he gears up for his sister’s big day. In one video that has gone viral, Kritika can be seen walking towards the mandap, under the beautiful phoolon ki chaadar, as her brothers hold it.

She is seen walking down the mandap, dancing and grooving to the song 'Jaate Nahi Kahin Rishte Puraane', which features her darling brother Kartik from his movie Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. In another video, Kartik, Kritika and their friends and cousins can be seen having a ball and smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera.

A picture that has gone viral shows the newlyweds Kritika and her husband posing as husband and wife and looking at each other with love as they embark on a new journey of togetherness. Earlier in the day, Kartik had shared a beautiful video starting from the Haldi ceremony where Kartik and all his family members and friends, dressed in shades of yellow, were seen dancing and enjoying every bit of the special day.

The bride-to-be was seen dressed in a subtle lavender-coloured lehenga as she too joined the family to groove. Everybody in the video was seen showering petals of yellow marigold over Kritika. Kartik used the song Navrai Maajhi from the movie English Vinglish, starring the late superstar Sridevi, as the background music for his video that he posted on social media.

Earlier this week, photos and videos from Kritika’s pre-wedding events had gone viral. In one photo, Kartik was seen applying haldi to his sister, while in another video clip, he was seen rehearsing for the sangeet night with family and friends. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Alongside, he is also occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie Nagzilla. Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the movie is all set to release on December 25 and also stars Ananya Panday.

