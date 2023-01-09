Kartik Aaryan's video with his 'poser sibling' Katori garners Kriti Sanon's reaction

Actor Kartik Aaryan is a proud pet parent to his little dog Katori.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Katori.

In the clip, Kartik is seen posing with his dog and making cute expressions. Kartik adressed Katori as his "poser sibling."

"Poser Siblings," Kartik captioned the clip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKTteJhy62/

Kartik and Katori's video has garnered several likes and comments.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who has two pet dogs Disco and Phoebe, commented, "Ufff exact like Disco!!! Must make them meet."

Author Tahira Kashyap wrote, "too cute."

Katori also has her own fan page with some super cute captions and pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor