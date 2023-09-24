Kartik Aayan, Kiara Advani wish ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ director on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Sattu and Katha a.k.a Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani shared heart-warming wishes on 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidhwan's birthday.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a still from the film’s set and expressed his gratitude.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxlHkYbPJPT/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @sameervidwans sir 🤗Will always be grateful to you for SatyaPrem 🤍Ab jaldi se script sunaiye...🤓”

As soon as the post was uploaded, the fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Sameer Vidwans wrote on Kartik’s post, “Thank you sooo much mere Sattu!!!! Chalo chalo milate hai jaldi ❤️🤗❤️.”

One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthdayy @sameervidwans, No one like you. Thank you for giving us Sattu, A character and a story which will be with us for a lifetime now. Second Collaboration Awaited till than Wishing you a good health.💐🎂🤍”

Kiara re-shared fans' post of her interview during Satya Prem Ki Katha’s promotions on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the magician behind Katha. May this be your bestest year yet!!!@sameervidwans.”

'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which received a positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor