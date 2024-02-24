Kartik digs Bengaluru's culinary delights: 'Soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun’

Mumbai, Feb 24 Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has tantalised the taste buds, as he indulged in a delectable array of South Indian delicacies on a cheat day escapade in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Sharing glimpses of his culinary adventure, Kartik, who was recently seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, even expressed his desire to become a food blogger.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos, wherein he can be seen relishing South Indian dishes like masala dosa, filter coffee and other items.

In the video, he can be seen asking the shopkeeper for filter coffee in Kannada language. The actor was present at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe and Nagarjuna in Bengaluru.

Wearing a plain white T-shirt and light blue denim pants, Kartik is seen excitedly posing with the food and taking pictures.

The post is captioned: “After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun #rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay.”

Earlier, Kartik had shared a post on his social media in which he mentioned how he finally got to taste sugar after a year as he wrapped up the shooting of 'Chandu Champion'.

For 'Chandu Champion', the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman.

On several occasions, the ‘Shehzada’ fame actor was seen expressing his love for street food. Once he was spotted enjoying a Chinese meal on the roadside. He is a fan of Ramen too.

On the work front, Kartik next has Kabir Khan-directorial sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

