Kartik ditches Range Rover for bicycle: 'Puraani aadatien chhutne me time lagta hai'

Mumbai, March 16 Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has recently bought a swanky new Range Rover SV car, on Saturday shared a video of himself happily cycling.

The actor, who was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has purchased a new car, which reportedly is priced at Rs 6 crore.

The 33-year-old actor has shared a video on his Instagram, where he enjoys 36.2 million followers, wherein he can be seen wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt, and black joggers.

The look was rounded off with black sunglasses, and kolhapuri chappals.

In the Reel, Kartik can be seen riding a cycle in a beautiful garden.

The post is captioned: "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau".

He gave the music of 'O Maahi' by Arijit Singh, from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki'.

The video has garnered 942K views, with fans commenting, "Rs 6 crore wali gadi mujhe dedo". Kartik replied to the fan comment, saying, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe lek gaya hai.. ate hi batat hu."

Another user said: "Ye dekho bhai Rs 5 crore ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai," to which Kartik replied: "Puraani aadatien chutne me time lagta hai."

A female fan wrote: "Totally gym boiiii", and Kartik replied: "Always".

Meanwhile, Kartik next has Kabir Khan's directorial sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

He also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in the pipeline.

