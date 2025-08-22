Kartik turns his ‘recharge mode on’ as he strolls amidst nature in London

Mumbai, Aug 22 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took time off to “recharge” as he walked around a tall golden grass field in London.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself casually walking dressed in a plain white fitted t-shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers. A dark jacket is tied around his waist. The background has tall golden grass fields stretching behind him, trees in the background, and a partly cloudy blue sky above.

For the caption, he wrote: “Recharge mode on”.

Talking about his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it also features Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh,” a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year.

Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

On August 16, Kartik shared a picture with his pet dog, Katori. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking at the camera with a plate full of black chole and a relatively smaller bhatoora. His dog, Katori looks at the bhatoora longingly.

The actor shared a joint post with the official account of his dog, and penned a note in the caption on Katori’s behalf.

He wrote, “I love my bhatura more than my brothora”.

After a long time, Kartik can be seen indulging in such heavy food loaded with gluten and carbs. The actor underwent body transformation after his film ‘Freddy’ to fit the part in ‘Chandu Champion’.

'Chandu Champion' is based on a true story of sportsman Murlikant Petkar, the Indian triathlete.

