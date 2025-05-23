Kartik Was Extremely Hungry, Came On Time, Gave of Himself" – Ram Madhvani Praises Aaryan's Dedication and Craft

In a recent podcast appearance, acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan, calling him a dedicated and instinctive actor with a sharp cinematic sense. Madhvani, who directed Kartik in Dhamaka, recalled their collaboration with warmth and respect, detailing how the film came together during the challenging days of the pandemic. "With Kartik, I actually had approached him two or three years before we did Dhamaka, and it was for another film. And then, because of COVID, that film didn't happen. And then one day, Kartik called me during COVID and said, I have a film that I'd like you to make. And it's a Korean film, and I saw the film."

Driven by a mutual desire to collaborate, the duo pulled off an intense shoot with seven cameras amid lockdown constraints. "And because I wanted to work with him, so we did it. We shot it with some seven cameras, and with full COVID lockdown, and with 12-hour days. And it took us a little longer for post-production. And so Kartik was extremely hungry, came on time, gave of himself. Extremely, you know, sort of an actor who's very, very aware about what is happening, and where the camera is, and what, and how to, you know, what to tap into to get an expression. And I enjoyed working with him. Genuinely enjoyed working with him."

Madhvani further admired Kartik’s submission to the director’s System 360 technique, which involves long takes and unbroken performance stretches "At the end of the experience, it's something which, because he also submitted to the System 360, long takes. And he obviously has a great memory. That's one thing. And that's the only thing, actually, that I think my actors need to have, which is, even with Kartik, it would be, need to like read it. And even if you'd made some change on the spot, he will read it once, he will read it twice and done."

When asked if Kartik is shaping up to be the next big thing in Indian cinema, Madhvani responded with encouragement "Well, certainly, and I hope so for him, and for all of us. We need actors. We need more talent. We need people who we can all go to. We need people coming into the theater. We need box office returns. We need people who people want to see. So all of this is important."

Kartik Aaryan, who already impressed audiences with his intense physical transformation in Chandu Champion and brought in blockbuster energy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is now preparing for a promising lineup. Up next, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a rom com rollercoaster under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. He will also headline Anurag Basu’s untitled musical love story, a project already creating buzz for its soulful narrative and unique pairing. Adding to the excitement is NaagZilla, a high-octane entertainer that brings Kartik into a never-seen-before supernatural avatar.

With praise from veteran directors, a hunger for versatile roles, and a slate of exciting films, Kartik Aaryan is not just rising—he’s clearly cementing his spot as a bankable force in contemporary Hindi cinema.