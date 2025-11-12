Karuna Pandey promises major transformation for character Pushpa post the 7-year leap in Pushpa Impossible

Mumbai, Nov 12 : Sony SAB’s highly acclaimed show Pushpa Impossible has been winning hearts with its empowering narrative. The show revolves around Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) - a spirited woman who continues to defy stereotypes and inspire millions.

With the show taking a significant 7-year leap, audiences now witness Pushpa embracing a new chapter in her life as an advocate, symbolizing courage, resilience and the power of lifelong learning. From a mother striving to educate herself to now a lawyer determined to stand up for justice, Pushpa’s journey comes full circle. In a candid conversation, Karuna Pandey recently opened up about Pushpa’s evolution, her preparation for this new phase, and the journey ahead.

Talking about how it was to explore a new chapter in Pushpa’s life post the new 7-year leap in the show, Karuna said, “It is truly heartening and very encouraging to be part of Pushpa Impossible as it takes its leap. Pushpa’s life has entered a whole new chapter. Of course, she was studying law, so eventually becoming an advocate was a natural and powerful progression.”

She added, “She has always wanted to serve society, to stand by people who may be destitute or in need, and now she has taken one more step forward. When I learnt that I would play a lawyer, I was very happy because Pushpa always stood by people with her whole heart. Now she carries the badge of a lawyer, and I believe she can fight for people more than ever. I was genuinely excited when I heard about this.” Karuna further spoke about her character Pushpa’s evolution from a student in her late 40s to now, an advocate after the 7-year leap

She said, “Certainly, she has evolved significantly as a person. Her core remains the same – her rawness, her innocence, her beauty – but as a human being, she has grown. She has learnt when to react and when to stay calm. She has grown in understanding what is right and what is not. Her awareness has broadened.” Pandey added, “It is quite rare on television to show a woman who starts studying at age forty, goes back to school, completes her education, runs a business and then becomes a lawyer. And she has managed all of that. I find this journey very inspiring for our audience.

She also added how Pushpa’s relationships with her children and family changed post the leap. “Though the relationship dynamics have changed, the love remains constant. Because the children have grown and lead their own lives, now things are different. Pushpa, too, has adapted herself to these changes, yet she still strives to belong in her earlier role as a hands-on mother. She intervenes when needed and worries as a mother does, yet she also recognises she must decide how much to interfere and how much to step back. The children have their own temperaments now, so she is constantly finding the right balance. It is a realistic portrayal of what happens in a family over time,” said Karuna.

Pandey has also spoken in depth about the kind of preparation that went into portraying Pushpa as an advocate. “I would not say I studied law in depth, but yes, I spoke with people, watched videos, and observed how court institutions work and how different lawyers operate. Everyone has a different style. So I gathered as much information as possible. But more than that, I depended on the script because we are making a fictional show. So while I ensured authenticity, I also trusted the script to guide the performance. That balance was important.” Karuna further spoke about how the new storyline will connect and make an impact.

Talking about the same, she said, “Every woman wants to play her part in society just as a man does and wants equal opportunities. In this story, Pushpa now enters a legal world dominated by men, and we shine a light on that truth.” She added, “Male dominance in courtrooms is real, and this show highlights it, but we also underline that it exists in many corners of life. We have come a long way from an era where women stayed silent about their rights. Today, women are walking beside men, stepping into leadership, and demanding equality. This arc, I believe, will especially resonate with our amazing women viewers and inspire meaningful conversations.”

The actress also spoke on how her character Pushpa influenced her personally over the years. Talking about it, Karuna said, “Playing a character for so long means that unconsciously, you get inspired and impacted by her. I have been in her zone for 12 hours a day for many years now. So yes, Pushpa has taught me to fight for what is right, to focus my energy on my goals, and not to waste time on things that do not matter. It is better to channel all your energy into positive things and into the direction where you want to go, rather than thinking about things you cannot change.”

Pushpa Impossible, for the uninitiated, stars Karuna Pandey along with Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar and others.

