Karwa Chauth 2024: Throwback to Bollywood Couples Celebrating The Special Day

As Karva Chauth 2024 approaches, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable celebrations from Bollywood’s favorite couples.

RajKundraandShilpaShetty

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, will be celebrating their 15th Karva Chauth together this year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Throwback to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s beautiful Karva Chauth moments—whether it’s pictures shared on social media or glimpses of their quiet celebrations, they always radiate love.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

In past years, Vicky Kaushal has embraced Karva Chauth with Katrina Kaif, showing his love and commitment. The couple’s moments from this tradition are a testament to their strong bond.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has seamlessly embraced Indian traditions, including Karva Chauth. His dedication to fasting with Priyanka Chopra highlights their cross-cultural love story.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

As newlyweds, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are set to celebrate their first Karva Chauth in 2024. Fans are looking forward to how they will mark this special occasion.

As we anticipate this year’s Karva Chauth, these couples remind us that love is about being there for one another in every way, cherishing traditions, and building memories together.