Karwa Chauth festivities begn in Jaipur, women flock to markets for mehendi, shopping

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 : The Indian married couples are set to celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival today. Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival in which women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

With Karwa Chauth just around the corner, markets across North India are buzzing with festive excitement.

In Jaipur, women are thronging shops to get adorned with mehendi designs on their hands. The women were seen buying cosmetics, bangles, clothes, and other essentials to prepare for the holy festival.

At the Sarawagi Mansion and Gaurav Tower complex in Jaipur, the women are seen sitting beside the mehendi artists to get different henna designs on their hands.

The women were also seen buying bangles from the store to match their outfits on Karwa Chauth.

Apart from the cosmetics and bangles, the women were also seen buying crucial items for the Karwa Chauth, which include a decorative sieve, a steel glass, and a Karwa pot.

From local people to Bollywood celebrities, almost every married woman celebrates Karwa Chauth in India.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to women on the occasion of Karva Chauth and reflected the unwavering faith in feminine power.

Taking to social media platform X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the maternal power on the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth, the symbol of unbroken good fortune. This festival is a symbol of the love, sacrifice, and unwavering faith of feminine power. May this sacred occasion further strengthen the sweetness in all your lives; that is our wish."

CM Pushkar Dhami said that on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, a festival symbolising eternal marital bliss, a public holiday has been declared for women employees working in government, non-government offices, and educational institutions in the state, the CM's office said.

The CM stated that this holiday is a tribute to the dedication and love of our 'Matri Shakti'. It is a gesture of respect, allowing them to observe this "special day" with full devotion and emotional focus, "without the concern of work responsibilities", and to celebrate it with their families, his office added.

