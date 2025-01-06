‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actress Jia Narigara to enter ‘Jhanak’: It’s a beautiful character

Mumbai, Jan 6 “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” actress Jia Narigara is excited to enter TV show Jhanak, featuring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in titular roles. She shared that she has started her shoots and revealed that her character is “beautiful.”

She said, "I'm happy to join the cast of a successful show. I will play the role of Ridhi, a young gujarati girl in Kunal Verma's family. It is a beautiful and lovely character. I started my shoots and soon the audience will see me onscreen."

Jia said that performing a Gujarati character on screen is fun.

She said: "I'm born in a Gujarati family in real life, so performing one in reel life is fun. I'm glad that 2025 is starting on a good note professionally. I'm looking forward to exploring more opportunities this year."

In the story, Jhanak played by Hiba Nawab is set to embark on a transformative journey as she prepares to marry Vihaan essayed by Kunal Verma, becoming his second wife.

This major twist unfolds as Jhanak leaves her life in Kolkata behind and starts anew in Gujarat. Her relationship with Krushal Ahuja’s Aniruddha is coming to an end, marking a significant turning point in the story.

Apart from Jia, the show will see actors like Aarya DharmChand, Soniyaa Kaur, Muni Jha and Vaishali Thakkar. The story already stars actors like Kajal Pisal, Poorva Gokhale, Sachin Verma, Ankita Chakraborty, Sunny Sachdeva.

On the professional front, Jia is best known for her acting in ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’, ‘Ishq-e-Nadaan’, 'Gunaah' and 'Be Happy'.

Talking about ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, the romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

It was a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 soap opera with the same name. It aired from 25 September 2018 to 3 October 2020. The series starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel.

