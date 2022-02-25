Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Cezanne Khan to get married at 44

TV star Cezanne Khan who is fondly known for his role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will tie the knot with his girlfriend Afsheen. The two lovebirds were supposed to take nuptial vows in 2020; however, they had to postpone their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Seeta Aur Geeta actor, while talking to a portal, opened up about his decision to remain single till he met Afsheen. He said that he was looking for a simple, honest and family-oriented partner for marriage, who would respect their relationship.

"I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen," Cezanne told ETimes. On the professional front, Cezanne Khan will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Appnapan: Badalte Rishton ka Bandhan. Khan has been paired opposite Rajshree Thakur for the upcoming daily soap, which will focus on an estranged couple.

