Kashmera wishes Happy Anniversary to Krushna: Can’t believe we’ve been together for so many years

Mumbai, July 25 On the occasion of their anniversary, actress Kashmera Shah has wished her handsome husband Krushna Abhishek and said that she cannot believe they have been together for so many years.

Kashmera took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of Krushna playing with their twin sons Krishaang and Rayaan.

For the caption, Kashmera, who has worked in films such as Jungle, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Vaastav: The Reality, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Wake Up Sid and FU: Friendship Unlimited to name a few, wrote: : “Happy Anniversary to my handsome husband.”

She added that it is Krushna, who has kept her anchored in her life.

“I can’t believe we have been together for so many years and all these years you have told people that I am your pillar of strength. Little do they know that how strong you are and how anchored you have kept me in my life.”

Kashmera added: “To the three men that make me ambitious and make me want to achieve everything I dream about, I love you all. Happy wedding anniversary my love @krushna30 love you the most. Will celebrate when I come.”

Krushna married his long time girlfriend Kashmera in 2013. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni.

The couple are currently seen in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

