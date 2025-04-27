"Kashmir belongs to India," says actor Vijay Deverakonda as he condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday attended a press meet for his film 'Retro' in Hyderabad, where he strongly condemned the horrific terror attack which occured on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging people to stay united to defeat terrorism, Vijay said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)."

He even called out Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country struggles to provide its citizens with basic necessities.

"Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight. We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress," Vijay vented out his anger.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 people is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

In the 121st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Pahalgam attack as a plot by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack.

"This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice...at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that," he added.

PM Modi further reiterated that the unity of the country is the country's biggest strength in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of national solidarity and the determination of 140 crore Indians in facing such challenges.

"In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today, the world is watching; after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice," he stated.

The Prime Minister shared that condolences from around the world have been pouring in following the attack, with global leaders expressing strong condemnation of the incident.

"Friends, the anger that we, the people of India, feel, that anger is there in the whole world. After this terrorist attack, condolences are continuously pouring in from all over the world. Global leaders have called me up as well; written letters and sent messages too. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased," PM Modi added.

"The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor