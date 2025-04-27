"Kashmir is ours, couldn't give that message sitting in Mumbai": Atul Kulkarni on his J-K visit following Pahalgam attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 : Actor Atul Kulkarni expressed his deep sadness over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, revealing that he was moved by the news of "90 per cent of tourist bookings" being cancelled and decided to visit Kashmir in person to send a message of support instead of just discussing the incident from Mumbai.

"What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. The entire country is deeply saddened. When I read about it, I was thinking that every time something like this happens, what do we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action?" Kulkarni told ANI.

"That's when I remembered reading that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled. So I feltwhat message are they trying to send by doing this? They're basically saying, 'Don't come to Kashmir.' And the response we should give is, 'We will come. Kashmir is ours.' But I couldn't give that message while sitting in Mumbai. It was important that I come here myself," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bandish Bandits actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar. He posted pictures of empty flight seats and his boarding pass. Atul also shared a sweet note given to him by the flight crew. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein."

Atul also posted a photo from Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, showing how empty the area looked. Usually bustling with visitors, the place now had very few people.

The actor shared more glimpses of Kashmir's beautyclear skies, flowing streams, and peaceful landscapes. He also shared pictures of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others waving the Indian flag proudly.

Atul Kulkarni further posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring a Hindi poem, along with strong hashtags that included #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Kulkarni (@atulkulkarni_official)

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor