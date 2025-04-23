"Kashmir turning into hell, innocents are being targeted": Salman Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Salman Khan has expressed grief and anger over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that led to the loss of many lives and has shaken the nation.

"Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko maarna puri kainath ko maarne ke barabar hai," Salman Khan said in a post on X.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, has been strongly condemned by political parties as also world leaders.

Many celebrities condemned the attack and expressed their condolences.

SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his pain over the loss of innocent lives and urged people across the nation to stay "strong and united."

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act," he said in a post on X.

Alia Bhatt called the news from Pahalgam "heartbreaking," writing, "Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief."

Anushka Sharma condemned the incident as a "cold-blooded terror attack," while Sidharth Malhotra said it is a "cowardly act". "I have full faith in our armed forces, and I'm sure they will do the needful," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, visited the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. He was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached the site of the attack to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

