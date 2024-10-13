Kashmiri calligraphy artist Firdosa Bashir becomes role model for youth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 : Firdosa Bashir, a young Islamic calligraphy artist from Kehribal, Anantnag in South Kashmir, is gaining attention for her detailed and impressive artwork.

After completing her 12th grade, Firdosa joined an Islamic seminary to study Islamic literature, but her passion for calligraphy led her to focus on learning the art of Arabic script.

Firdosa's work shows the spiritual teachings of Islam, using traditional calligraphy styles with her own ideas. Her pieces are known for their bright colours and detailed designs, which have earned her appreciation within her community.

Opening up on her journey, Firdosa said, "I was once watching a video on YouTube where a girl was doing calligraphy. She had built a very large platform, and there were a lot of positive comments on many of her videos. Seeing her, I got inspired, and I started doing it myself, though I hadn't done it before and hadn't learned from anyone."

Firdosa's journey has not been without challenges. The young artist shared that her family didn't fully support her decision to pursue calligraphy as a career. However, with time, her family began to support her.

"My main interest was very strong. I was happy while doing it, but I knew I didn't have the capacity to become an IPS officer. So I thought, no, I'll take my talent forward and, God willing, I will achieve great success in this. So, I started doing calligraphy. At first, it didn't seem right, but later I started feeling really good, and I kept going," she said.

"I am very happy, and my family is proud of me, saying that I'm doing something worthwhile now. God willing, I want to become a calligraphy artist in the future, make a name for myself, and make my family proud as well. Initially, I didn't get much support for this. My father said that no one does this and that it doesn't work at all in Kashmir. He suggested I leave it and focus on my studies or do something else," she added.

Firdosa is not only creating beautiful art but also helping to keep the tradition of Islamic calligraphy alive in her community. She holds workshops and takes part in exhibitions, hoping to inspire others to appreciate the beauty of this ancient art form.

Her dedication has made her a role model for many young people in Kashmir. She also believes that there is a lot of hidden talent in the region and that young people just need the right opportunities to show their abilities.

