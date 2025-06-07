Kashmiri musicians Faheem Abdullah , Arslan Nizami shares their working experience in 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Kashmiri debutant musical artistes Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami expressed excitement about working in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara'.

Saiyaara title track features the launch of two exciting musical artists from Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Faheem said, "I think ye hum dono ki life long manifestations thi jisko lekar hum aaj yahan par hai i am so grateful to sir(Mohit Suri) for believing in us i don't think hum pe itn apressure pada..bahut at ease the hum log we were just trying to be true to emotions."

"Ek sapna tha ho hakikat ban gaya..we both never thought that..Kashmir se aake we will be working for YRF and Mohit sir, " added Arslan.

Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara's much-awaited title track has finally been released by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday. Director Mohit Suri's films are often characterised by their romantic songs and visually appealing scenes.

The new title track of 'Saiyaara' is no exception. Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Panda in the song, the title track highlights their love and separation.

The title track consists of romantic scenes between the duo, with periodic glimpses of Ahaan showcasing anger and sadness as he reminisces about the beautiful, love-filled memories shared with Aneet.The title track is sung by debutant Faheem A and is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

Known for films like 'EK Villian' and 'Aashiqui 2', Mohit Suri revealed that 'Saiyaara' album consists of songs and melodies that he has "carefully collected and curated for over 5 years.""One thing that only a handful of close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers, singers, collecting melodies and songs, much like people who love reading, collect books. So, the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts, and melodies, which I have carefully collected and curated for over 5 years," said Mohit Suri as per the press note by the makers.

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. It is produced by the company's CEO, Akshaye Widhani, and it is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

