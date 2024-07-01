Kashmiri youth shoot music videos in Mughal Gardens to boost local industry

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 : In a fresh initiative, young and talented artists in Kashmir are shooting music videos in the picturesque Mughal gardens, with an aim to boost the local industry.

By utilizing the natural beauty of these historic gardens, these youth are not only showcasing their musical talent but also highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

The initiative has gained attention for its innovative approach. By merging music with the stunning visuals of the Mughal gardens, the young artists are creating mesmerising content that appeals to a wider audience. This creative effort helps promote both Kashmiri and Hindi music on a larger platform, providing local artists with much-needed exposure and recognition.

Project Director Umar Nisar, who is overseeing one of these music video projects, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We have been trying for a long time to shoot our music videos here in the Mughal gardens. Now, I can say, thank God, our activities are increasing here when it comes to music videos. Even for short films, earlier only outside projects were shot here, but the good thing is that young people like us are trying to build a small industry here."

This trend is also contributing to the promotion of tourism in Kashmir. Viewers of these music videos are often inspired to visit the beautiful locations featured, which in turn has a positive impact on the local economy.

The serene and peaceful atmosphere of the gardens provides the perfect setting for artists to express their creativity, helping elevate their music to new heights.

The fusion of music and the natural beauty of the Mughal gardens serves as a powerful tool to attract a broader audience and generate interest in the diverse artistic expressions emerging from Kashmir.

The progress of the Kashmiri music industry is not only a source of pride for Kashmir but also a testament to the perseverance and creativity of its youth.

With continued support and recognition, the industry has the potential to further thrive and make a significant impact in the world of music and entertainment.

