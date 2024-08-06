Kashmir’s Beloved Man Avinash Tiwary Receives Immense Love From Fans As Laila Majnu Re-Release in the City of Love

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's 2018 film Laila Majnu recently had re-release in Kashmir and the response was nothing less than a surprise for all. While the film had hit the screens in year 2018, the response to the re-release in in Srinagar on 2nd August was mega blockbuster success . The shows were housefull, and Avinash, as well as the director, received a warm welcome from the fans.

Many fans flew from different parts of the of country to witness the magic of Laila Majnu and expressed their love on social media. Lauding Avinash one of the fans wrote, "He proved that hard work never goes to waste! He meant it when he said that "jo mehnat ap ny ki hai uska zindagi mein kahin na kahin phal apko milta hai." He gave his best to play that role in Laila Majnu, and I'm so proud of him. I'm so happy to see him getting the love that he deserves. He's the kindest person, the prettiest soul, and a precious human. He's the best thing that ever happened to Bollywood..."

Talking about over whelming response from the audience on the re-release in Srinagar, Avinash says, "With Laila Majnu re-releasing, there are so many beautiful memories that are coming back. It feels surreal that it all started with my recent visit to Kashmir and a fan got to know about it and from a single fan meet it soon turned into a massive meet and greet. This led to Laila Majnu's craze in Kashmir piquing up, and with re-release in Srinagar it takes me back to the time when it first got released. I feel excited and nervous all over again. I am glad that Kashmir was such a delightful experience." Interestingly, one hears that the makers may try to release the movie Pan India very soon.