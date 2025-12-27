Kate Hudson: I’m an easy crier

Los Angeles, Dec 27 Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who stars in Craig Brewer’s musical biopic Song Sung Blue alongside Hugh Jackman, says she is an “easy crier” and probably sheds tears at least once every other day.

“I cry every day ‘cause every time Hugh and I start talking about the movie, we get so emotional,” Hudson told people.com of her new film based on the real-life Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

It doesn’t take much to make Hudson cry.

Revealing the reason, she said: “I cry really easy. I’m an easy crier. ... I could look at an Instagram and start (crying). Especially (posts) of kids saying something profound will make me cry.”

“I think I probably cry at least once every other day. Crying is always a good thing. It really is.”

The star says her mom Goldie Hawn, brother Oliver Hudson and more are constantly in touch with their feelings.

“We’re all criers," she says.

“Our whole family, everybody but maybe Pa (Kurt Russell) and Wyatt,” Hudson says. “We’re pretty emotional.”

Song Sung Blue follows the story of Claire played by Hudson and Mike Sardinia essayed by Jackman, who formed their tribute band Lightning & Thunder in 1989 for the “Sweet Caroline” singer, as their professional relationship turns romantic.

Speaking at the 2025 Gotham Awards, the costars opened up about their collaboration and showered one another with kind words.

“His superpower is to connect, whether it’s onstage, whether it’s on set, whether it’s with anyone and everyone. He just wants to connect, and he wants to make sure that everyone’s happy,” Hudson explained, before addressing Jackman beside her.

“And at the same time, I learned that one of the greatest gifts that you can give people is that you actually have a desire to connect to them, and I think you give that to everybody.”

Jackman responded, “I learned a lot from Kate. I’ve done almost 50 films, but somehow working with Kate — it’s a very difficult thing to describe, but the mixture of being prepared and just being instinctive is a really fine line, and no one does it better than Kate Hudson.”

He added, “Being with her … I think I became a better actor."

