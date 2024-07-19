Kate Hudson reveals why she was overwhelmed with flirty messages from famous men

Los Angeles, July 19 Actress Kate Hudson shared that celebrities did not hesitate to send her flirty messages when she decided to take a break from relationships in her thirties.

"Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton (of DMs) … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done," Hudson said on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

Hudson first talked about her celebrity admirers in May, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore’. I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it'," speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she had said.

Hudson strongly believes that her break from dating led her to Danny Fujikawa, whom she began dating in December 2016. They welcomed their daughter Rani in 2018, and her beau proposed in 2021.

"His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person. I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone," she said.

The actress was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and they share a son, Ryder. She also has a son, Bing, with former fiance and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

