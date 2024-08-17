Kate Hudson shares a glimpse into her ‘perfect family ranch day’

Los Angeles, Aug 17 Actress Kate Hudson has shared a glimpse into her “perfect” ranch day with her family.

Hudson took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her family outing, where her friends and family members could be seen enjoying riding the horses.

“Perfect family ranch day… Oh and I lost the egg race,” she wrote as the caption.

A few days ago, Hudson turned into an adventurous cowgirl as she said that the “good horse” came home.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video of riding a horse, the actress spoke about taking care of some “ranch business”.

“The good horse came home (and then had to take care of some ranch business which you’ll hear about in my next post),” she wrote as the caption.

In July, she shared that she was overwhelmed with flirty messages from famous men. Hudson said that celebrities did not hesitate to send her flirty messages when she decided to take a break from relationships in her thirties.

Hudson, who has won a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award, made her film debut in the 1998 drama “Desert Blue”. She rose to stardom with her work in “Almost Famous” in 2000.

She then worked in a string of popular films such as “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “You, Me and Dupree,” “Fool's Gold," “Bride Wars”, “Glee,” “Truth Be Told,” “The Skeleton Key,” “Nine,”“Deepwater Horizon,” “Mother’s Day” and “Glass Onion.”

The 45-year-old star was married to Chris Robinson, lead singer for the Black Crowes. Their son Ryder was born in January 2004. It was in 2006, when the two announced their separation.

In December 2016, Hudson began dating Danny Fujikawa, a musician and actor. They met through her best friends, Sara and Erin Foster, who are his stepsisters. Their daughter Rani, who they named after his grandfather Ron Fujikawa, was born in October 2018.

