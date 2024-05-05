Kate Hudson speaks about her 20-year friendship with Jimmy Fallon

Washington [US], May 5 : American actor Kate Hudson recalled meeting Jimmy Fallon on the sets of the comedy-drama film 'Almost Famous' and talked about their 20-year friendship, reported People.

She recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and shared meeting Fallon for the first time more than two decades ago after debuting her new song, 'Gonna Find Out'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she mentioned, "I loved Jimmy from the second we met and we spent a ton of time laughing, playing, dancing and listening to a ton of music. To play on his show @fallontonight the other night was one of the great full circle moments."

"I felt like I was 20 again and the only thing missing was me, Jimmy and Horatio going to the subway bar we used to go to after the show. I felt like my whole body was smiling this night," she continued. "Thanks for the support Jimmy. 'Twas a Glorious time! I love you tons!."

Along with the caption, Hudson shared heartfelt black-and-white photographs of the two having fun playing games backstage at NBC Studios, conversing before 'The Tonight Show', and laughing throughout her appearance.

She also shared photographs from her first live television performance of "Gonna Find Out," in which she could be seen on stage in a long white outfit with tassels. The actress also shared a photo of herself hugging Fallon onstage following the performance.

She wrapped up the post with another black-and-white shot of the two having a huge hug backstage.

During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Hudson revealed that she had been working on her debut album, Glorious which includes songs she co-wrote with Linda Perry, 59, and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 37 for at least "two and a half years."

"It's like too much to explain... I love music, I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love and I've been writing music my whole life," the Glass Onion star said, adding: "I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself until, like, COVID. And then I was like, 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

So far, she has announced a concert at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on May 18, on her website.

Hudson's new album Glorious will be released on May 17, reported People.

