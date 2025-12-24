Kate Hudson talks about why she turned down playing Mary Jane in ‘Spider-Man’

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Kate Hudson shared that she nearly took on the role to play Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man” movie in 2002, but she turned down the role that eventually went to Kirsten Dunst.

“It’s one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a ‘Spider-Man’ movie,’” she said on “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen.

The actress revealed the movie she made instead, reports variety.com.

The actress added: “But at the same time, I did a movie called ‘Four Feathers.’ I got to meet Heath Ledger who became a very good friend and I got an experience that I would have never had.”

“Four Feathers” released a few months after “Spider-Man” and was a war drama starring Hudson, Heath Ledger, Djimon Hounsou and Wes Bentley.

“A part of me is like, ‘Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to’. And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be (Mary Jane)’,” Hudson said.

“Spider-Man” went on to gross $826 million and spawned a trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire and Dunst, with all three movies directed by Sam Raimi. Maguire hung up his web-shooters after “Spider-Man 3” in 2007, but returned for the MCU’s universe-crossing team-up film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021.

Hudson added: “It doesn’t feel good to talk about it ’cause the people who are in the movie are the right people and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen.”

She also revealed that she’s turned down movie offers that would pair her with her mom, actor Goldie Hawn.

“It’s gotta be really funny. It’s gotta hit in a different way. We think about it, it’s just we haven’t read it yet. We haven’t figured that one out.”

