Kate Hudson to receive Costume Designers Guild's Spotlight Award

Washington DC [US], December 16 : Actor Kate Hudson is all set to be honoured with the prestigious Costume Designers Guild's (CDG) Spotlight Award, recognising performers whose careers demonstrate a sustained commitment to excellence and a deep appreciation for the critical role costume design plays in storytelling, according to Variety.

The Spotlight Award is presented to actors who value the collaborative artistry of costume designers in bringing memorable screen characters to life. Previous recipients of the award include renowned performers such as Amy Adams, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Andrew Garfield, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, and, most recently, Zoe Saldana.

Reacting to the announcement, Hudson said, "Being honoured by the Costume Designers Guild with the Spotlight Award is so special and meaningful to me. Throughout my career, costume designers have been such incredible collaborators, helping to create authentic, powerful, indelible characters."

Reflecting on her work with some of the industry's most acclaimed designers, Hudson added, "From the beginning of my career, I've been so fortunate to work with such incredible artists as Betsy Heimann on 'Almost Famous,' Karen Patch on 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and so many others. In 'Song Sung Blue,' Ernesto Martinez captured the true essence of Claire, as a performer and working single mother. Costume designers are true storytellers, and I am constantly inspired by the artistry, intention and heart they bring to every character," as quoted by Variety.

Hudson is currently starring alongside Hugh Jackman in Craig Brewer's musical drama 'Song Sung Blue,' produced by Focus Features.

Meanwhile, the Costume Designers Guild has also announced nominations for the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), with films such as 'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners,' 'Weapons,' 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and 'Bugonia' among those receiving nominations.

The 28th CDGA ceremony will take place on February 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California. Winners across nine competitive categories will be announced live during the event, while hosts, presenters, and additional honourees will be revealed in the upcoming weeks, according to Variety.

