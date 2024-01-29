Kate Middleton returns home post abdominal surgery

London [UK], January 29 : Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery at a hospital in London.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, it was revealed that Kate "is making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world," the statement continued.

Kate spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after getting the "planned" procedure on January 16.

The news of her surgery was also shared via a statement.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read.

The exact details of the princess' condition have not been revealed.

