Kate Siegel to headline dark comedy 'Damned If You Do'

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : Kate Siegel will be seen headlining a new dark comedy 'Damned If You Do', which marks the directorial debut of Jake Rubin and Evan Metzold.

Written by Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde, and produced by Objectively Good Media, the film follows a group of teenage friends who sold their souls to the devil. Naturally, life grants them different paths: a rock star, a tech mogul, and a high-profile activist. Years later, they must rely on an old classmate to try and escape Hell's grasp before the contract's deadline of their 25th high school reunion, Deadline reported.

In a joint statement to Deadline, Rubin and Metzold said, "We feel very lucky to be working with such a talented and hilarious cast. They make our job easy and bring a wealth of experience to the table that has helped to elevate an already spectacular script. Between our incredible cast and crew, we have formed a remarkable team that truly feels like family, and we are excited to collaborate with this group on our debut feature."

The pair added that they "feel very blessed to be working on such a damn great production with such a damn good cast and crew. It's almost as if we sold our own souls."

OGM's Matthew R. Cooper and Uwakokunre (Kokie) Imasogie are producing, alongside Lior Haas. Executive producers include Rubin, Metzold and Siegel.

