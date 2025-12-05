Kate Walsh to reprise role as Dr Addison Montgomery on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Los Angeles [US], December 5 : 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh is set to reprise her iconic role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of the ABC medical drama's 22nd season, according to series creator Shonda Rhimes' production company Shondaland, E! News reported.

Shondaland confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "We're excited to announce the return of Dr. Addison Montgomery to Grey Sloan!"

Kate shared her excitement with a heart-eyed emoji, writing, "Here we go."

Walsh originally joined Grey's Anatomy in 2005 during season one and remained part of the main cast until 2007, when she left to star in the spin-off series Private Practice. She appeared in all six seasons of Private Practice, from 2007 to 2013. Walsh has made recurring appearances on Grey's Anatomy in seasons 18 and 19 between 2021 and 2023, E! News reported.

She is set to appear in the January 29 episode titled 'Strip That Down', as per the reports, marking her first return to the series since her recurring arc. Showrunner Meg Marinis had previously teased that fans could expect familiar faces to interact with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey throughout season 22. "We'll definitely have a couple of visits from old characters," she told The Hollywood Reporter in October.

Walsh said her prior returns were met with overwhelming fan support. "It felt just beautiful and I was so pleased," she told reporters in 2021, per Variety. "For years and years, there wasn't an interview that I've ever done where someone hasn't said, 'So fans are wondering, will you ever go back to Grey's?' And so, I did."

She added that returning was emotionally impactful. "It was easy to show up, emotionally, and just all of a sudden get cracked open in the elevator because there's just so much," as quoted by E! News.

Throughout her time on the series, Walsh's Dr. Montgomery became a fan favourite, contributing to some of Grey's Anatomy's most memorable TV moments.

