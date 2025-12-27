Kate Winslet had some of her first intimate experiences as a young teen with girls

Los Angeles, Dec 27 Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has shed light on some of her “first intimate experiences”. Talking about them, she has said that some of these experiences were same-sex.

The actress revealed she was “curious” in her late teenage years and she could relate to her character in the 1994 movie ‘Heavenly Creatures’ about the all-consuming and obsessive relationship between two teenage girls, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per The Telegraph, she told the Team Deakins podcast, “I’ll share something I’ve never shared before. Some of my first intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls. “I’d kissed a few girls, I’d kissed a few boys but I wasn’t particularly evolved in either direction. “But at that stage in my life I certainly was curious, and I think there was something about the really intense connection that those two women have that I profoundly understood. I was so immediately sucked into the vortex of that world they were in that obviously became horrendously damaging to both of them”.

She further mentioned, “I mean, they murdered someone because they truly believed that that person was preventing them from being together. And whilst of course I couldn’t truly understand that part of it, I could certainly understand how influenced a young person’s mind can become by just one other person when you’re so so vulnerable”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kate, who was 17 when she filmed the movie, revealed the film changed her.

She said, “I know I came back a different person, because I’d evolved so much in my learning and life experience and being in that wonderful country”.

The star, who has daughter Mia Honey Threapleton with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, son Joe Alfie Mendes with second husband Sam Mendes and son Bear Blaze Winslet with Edward Abel Smith, also revealed she is uncomfortable with fame.

She said, “I’d much rather be in the shadows of the trees just making art with friends and having a great time that way. And the other side of the job, which is the exposure that has come hand in hand with the career that I have had, I’ve always been slightly at odds with that. I always feel as though fame kind of came and found me, I actually didn’t go searching for it, not in an ambitious way”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor