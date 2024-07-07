Kate Winslet pays tribute to 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau

Washington [US], July 7 : Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' movies, has passed away. He was 63. His demise has left the industry and his close ones in great shock and pain.

Actor Kate Winslet remembered her 'Titanic' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer Jon Landau following the news of his death at 63, exclaiming that "his passion for filmmaking only deepened with age, " according to Deadline.

Winslet shared that she's known Landau "since I was 20 years old." The British actress, who was previously known for arthouse films such as Sense and Sensibility and Heavenly Creatures, rose to blockbuster stardom with the Landau-produced, James Cameron-directed 1997 film about the doomed ocean liner, which briefly held the title of highest grossing film of all time at 2.2 billion dollars.

'Titanic' earned Winslet her second career Oscar nomination/first Best Actress nomination. In Titanic, Winslet played the upper crust passenger, Rose DeWitt Bukater. Though engaged to rich guy Caledon "Cal" Hockley, Rose falls for Leonardo DiCaprio's poor artist, Jack Dawson, while on board.

Winslet said, "Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men."

She added, "He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people."

"His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work," continued Winslet.

"He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can't believe he is gone," reported Deadline.

