Katherine Heigl clarifies rumours of her snubbing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Emmy nomination

Los Angeles, July 3 Actress Katherine Heigl has reminisced about the controversy surrounding the Emmys after reportedly turning down a nomination for her work on the popular show 'Grey’s Anatomy'.

The actress, who is known for films such as 'Knocked Up', 'The Ugly Truth', and '27 Dresses', made an appearance on Shannen Doherty’s podcast, 'Let’s Be Clear', when the topic came up, reports Deadline.

“I don’t know any person except for you that turns down an Emmy nomination,” Doherty said.

To which Heigl replied: “Well, I didn’t, and everybody keeps saying that. I didn’t turn it down.”

“You know, you have to submit yourself. You have to submit your work, and then they deliberate and decide if they want to give you a nomination,” Heigl added.

“I just didn’t submit my work that year.”

The news of Heigl not wanting to be considered for the Emmys was controversial, as the actress had won in the Best Supporting Actress category the year before.

In a statement from 2008, Heigl said: “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination, and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organisation, I withdrew my name from contention.”

Sixteen years after the controversy, Heigl regrets making that statement, saying she “should have said nothing.”

Earlier this year, Heigl attended the Emmys, reuniting with her former 'Grey’s Anatomy' co-stars to celebrate the series.

