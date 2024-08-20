Katherine Renee Kane all set to exit 'FBI' during Season 7

Washington [US], August 20 : Actor Katherine Renee Kane is all set to leave the cast of 'FBI' after appearing in at least one episode of its upcoming seventh season, reported Variety.

'FBI' is an American police procedural TV series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk that premiered on CBS on September 25, 2018. It features Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Sela Ward, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.

"Kane plays special agent Tiffany Wallace, who is described as the "smart and outspoken" partner of special agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and worked with the New York Police Department for six years before starting at the 'FBI', according to Variety.

Kane joined 'FBI' in 2020, during the third season and after the departure of Ebonee Noel, who portrayed special agent and intelligence analyst Kristen Chazal. Kane's exit comes after Lisette Olivera was cast as Syd, a behavioural analysis unit agent, in Season 7.

The 'FBI' is all about the investigations of a group of special agents assigned to the bureau's New York City office. The cast features Boyd and Olivera, Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

The series started in 2018 and is the flagship of the 'FBI' franchise, with spinoffs 'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International' debuting in 2020 and 2021. CBS renewed all three series earlier this year, with 'FBI' getting a three-season renewal; fresh seasons will begin on CBS on October 15.

Dick Wolf, who created 'FBI' also serves as executive producer along with Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce in association with CBS Studios, as per Variety.

