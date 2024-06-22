Katherine Schwarzenegger shares heartfelt birthday wish for husband Chris Pratt

Washington [US], June 22 : Hollywood actor Chris Pratt turns 45 today, and the occasion has been celebrated with heartfelt wishes from his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Taking to Instagram, Katherine shared a touching tribute accompanied by a carousel of cherished moments with her husband.

"Happy birthday my love @prattprattpratt Can't wait to celebrate you all day long! We love you!" wrote Katherine, expressing her love and admiration for Chris on his special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8fO4xfvTcx/?hl=en&img_index=1

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, has been a pillar of support for each other since their marriage in June 2019.

Recently, Chris Pratt reciprocated the love on their anniversary, commemorating five years of marital bliss with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability, and fun you've brought to my life. I thank God for you every day," Chris Pratt wrote alongside a stunning picture of the couple, reflecting on their journey together.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship blossomed after they began dating in June 2018.

Following their engagement announcement in January 2019, the couple exchanged vows on June 8th of the same year in a ceremony held in Montecito, California.

Their family grew with the arrival of their first daughter in 2020 and welcomed their second daughter in May 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor