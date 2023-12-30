Kathy Gryphon files for divorce from Randy Bick

Los Angeles [US], December 30 : American actor and comedian Kathy Gryphon and her husband Randy Bick have filed for divorce, CNN reported.

According to court records that CNN was able to access, Gryphon gave the explanation of "irreconcilable differences" for their breakup.

Gryphon and Bick, a marketing and management professional, have been married for nearly four years.

On New Year's Eve 2019, Gryphon revealed her engagement. A surprise ceremony took place on the West Coast just after midnight on January 1, 2020, and she was officially married.

Prior to that, Kathy and Randy had been dating for a considerable amount of time. They started dating in 2011, broke up in 2018 and then got back together the next year. Lily Tomlin was their officiant, as per TMZ.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married, according to court records, which Gryphon has requested the court uphold.

The date of separation indicated in her application was December 22, 2023.

Gryphon previously spent five years as Matthew Moline's wife. In 2005, they parted ways.

