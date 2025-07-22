Katie Holmes reunites with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua Jackson for 'Happy Hours'

Washington DC [US], July 22 : Actors Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who shared screen space in the teen drama TV series 'Dawson's Creek', have reunited on the sets of their latest project 'Happy Hours', reported Deadline.

Katie Holmes is set to write, direct and star in 'Happy Hours', a new feature film trilogy.

It also features Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Production on the first film is set to begin in New York City this summer, with the second and third instalments scheduled to follow closely after, according to the outlet.

'Happy Hours' is described as a story about "two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles," reported Deadline.

It is a character-driven dramedy that follows the emotional journey of young lovers who reconnect as adults. The film is produced by Maven Screen Media and Bond Street Station, in association with Crown Productions and STX Films.

Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing for Maven Screen Media, alongside Peter Coleman and Paula P. Manzanedo for Bond Street Station. Annie Herndon will oversee STX Films, with Jenny Halper, Sophia Pedlow and Jackie Donohoe overseeing for Maven, as per Deadline.

Holmes made her film debut with a supporting role in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm (1997). The other film projects are 'Disturbing Behavior', 'Go', 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' (both 1999), 'Wonder Boys', 'The Gift', 'Abandon', 'Phone Booth', 'The Singing Detective', 'Pieces of April', 'First Daughter', 'Batman Begins', 'Mad Money', 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark', 'Jack and Jill' (2011), 'Miss Meadows', 'Woman in Gold', 'Touched with Fire', 'Logan Lucky', 'Dear Dictator', 'Coda', 'Brahms: The Boy II', and 'The Secret: Dare to Dream'.

Both she and Jackson were part of Dawson's Creek for all six seasons. She was recently seen as a guest star alongside Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face Season 2. Jackson is seen headlining ABC's Doctor Odyssey, as well as Karate Kid: Legends opposite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, according to Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor