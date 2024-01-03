Katrina gives a glimpse of her "teen khoobsurat din" spent with hubby Vicky in Jaisalmer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : New Year vacation for couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has come to an end. Before coming back to Mumbai, Katrina took to social media and showed how she concluded her trip to Jaisalmer with her hubby on a romantic note.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who will be seen in 'Merry Christmas' film soon, dropped mesmerizing images from her New Year vacay.

In one of the images, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying the sunset together.

Another image shows Katrina playing with her hair while smiling brightly for the camera.

The most adorable photo is the one in which Katrina is seen sitting on Vicky's lap.

"Teen khoobsurat din... pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya... now it's time for #MerryChristmas," she captioned the post.

The love-filled images of Vicky and Katrina have left netizens in awe.

Reacting to the pics, an Instagram user wrote, "How romantic."

Another one commented, "Love you guys. You both are adorable."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

