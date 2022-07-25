Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats, actor files complaint

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received threats from an unidentified person on social media. Vicky has filed a complaint against an unknown person for threatening him and stalking his wife.The case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking).According to the reports, Vicky was the one to complain the police about the threat.

Katrina and Vicky were recently in Maldives with their friends and siblings to celebrate Kat's birthday and several pictures from their vacay have surfaced on the internet.Earlier, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received threats through an anonymous letter that stated that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in May this year. Additional security was deployed for Salman and his family even as the actor continued to fulfill his work commitments. Reportedly, the threat was posed from the Bishnoi gang. On Friday, Salman visited Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to apply for a weapon license for personal security.