Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai in stylish all-black attire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned heads at Mumbai Airport with her elegant and casual all-black attire.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was spotted arriving back in Mumbai, effortlessly combining style with comfort.

Katrina's ensemble featured a classic black t-shirt paired with comfortable black pants, accentuated by an oversized denim jacket.

She completed the look with black shoes and sunglasses, and her natural beauty was highlighted by a no-makeup look and flowing open hair.

Photographers captured her radiant smile and friendly wave as she made her way to her car.

On September 12, Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, was seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

During his visit, Vicky also met actress Esha Deol, who took the opportunity to send her best wishes to his wife Katrina and his parents.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif's latest film, 'Merry Christmas', premiered on January 12, 2024.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller has been well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in 'Chhaava'. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film's teaser, released earlier this week, has been met with enthusiasm, including praise from wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram, who described it as "raw, brutal, and glorious."

'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor