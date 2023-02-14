Katrina Kaif reveals checking her partner's phone and crying at public bathrooms

Katrina Kaif has confessed that she used to check her partner's mobile phone. Yes. While playing a fun game 'never have I ever’ with her friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli, Kat admitted that during her 'less wiser days', she did check her partner's phone. However, after making a confession, the film 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress added, 'Now that I am more wise, I will never, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.' Katrina also confessed that she has cried in a public bathroom during Diwali parties.

Katrina also confesses faking an injury to get out of something. She says she made an excuse of hurting her foot just at the time of filming for her 2009 movie New York. Mini also reveals she makes such excuses all the time to get excess baggage or to avoid carrying her hand luggage at airports. Talking about Katrina and Vicky's relationship, the head over heels in love couple started dating in 2018 and since then their bond has grew stronger with each passing day. The two tied the knot in 2021. On the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3 along with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.