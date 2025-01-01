Katrina Kaif rings in 2025 by the serene beachside

Mumbai, Jan 1 : One of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish "Happy New Year" to her fans and followers.

On the first day of 2025, the actress shared multiple pictures on the photo sharing app and captioned it with "2024 End 2025 Happy New Year !!!" . In the first picture the actress can be seen dressed in in a black and white polka dot dress with a big bow. The diva looked stunning as usual. Her most recent look was completed with some light makeup and no jewelry. As for hair, she decided to go for a tight ponytail.

The final photo features a stunning display of sea waves with the numbers "2025" illuminated in the background.

The post received a lot of engagements from the netizens with comments such as "Omg what a beauty and so cute smile", "The most beautiful detail in the world, Happy new year queen.. I wish you a healthy life", and "Happy New Year! May 2025 bring growth, happiness, and peace to your life".

During a recent interaction with a publication, Katrina revealed her struggle with her phone. She revealed that there are times when her husband Vicky Kaushal has to specifically ask her to put down her phone. She added that being a business woman she does not have a strict work schedule.

On the professional front, Katrina last graced the big screens with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. She shared the screen space with South star Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in the project released on January 12. The film failed to perform well at the box office, however, it did better on OTT. As for her forthcoming projects, Katrina is yet to make an announcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor