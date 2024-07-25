Katrina Kaif shares glimpse from retreat in Austria

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Actor Katrina Kaif treated fans with beautiful pictures from her Austria diaries on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped breathtaking photos from her vacation.

The first picture features Katrina dressed in all black, seated on a bench on the side of a lake and enjoying looking at the mountains in front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She also shared stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself.

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her birthday in London, she expressed gratitude for the love and birthday wishes she received from fans and friends on her special day.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Katrina posted a non-makeup look picture of herself along with a message, which stated, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes."

Radiating natural beauty in a no-makeup look, clad in a navy blue cardigan, Katrina cutely posed for the camera with a smile.

After her birthday celebration, Katrina also attended the screening of her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal's recent release 'Bad Newz'.

Meanwhile, at a recent 'Bad Newz' promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor