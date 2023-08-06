Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of time spent with Vicky Kaushal on their sea-facing balcony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Actor Katrina Kaif appears to have spent a leisurely Sunday with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina took to Instagram stories to drop a few glimpses from their time on their sea-facing apartment's balcony with Vicky in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the first photo, Vicky was looking out of the balcony window while Katrina was pointing a finger towards him. She wrote, “Hi.”

In another blur photo, the couple can be seen posing romantically which Katrina shared with a heart sticker.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor