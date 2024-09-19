Katrina Kaif shares how Vicky Kaushal supports her navigating insecurities about 'physical appearance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : In a candid conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show 'In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan', actress Katrina Kaif opened up about her struggles with self-image and how her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, provides gentle support during her moments of insecurity.

Katrina Kaif recently released the video of herself in a conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on her YouTube channel.

Katrina, who has frequently expressed her commitment to promoting self-acceptance through her beauty brand Kay Beauty, revealed that she often finds herself critiquing her physical appearance, particularly when it comes to weight fluctuations.

"I'll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance," she explained.

Kaif emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, "I have to remind myself every single day to apply the same kindness to myself that my cosmetics brand stands for'It's Kay to be You.'"

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress also shared how her husband Vicky Kaushal's response to her insecurities serves as a grounding reminder while navigating through the insecurities.

"He'll sit there and go, 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are?'" she shared, reflecting on how his words help her regain perspective.

"It's that gentle reminder that says, 'Hey, one second. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this brand,'" she said.

Since entering the beauty industry in 2019, Katrina has successfully transitioned from a celebrated actress to a thriving entrepreneur.

On the film front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film, which premiered on January 12, 2024, features Katrina in the role of Maria, alongside acclaimed South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi.

